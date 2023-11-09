Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Teams Up With 21Shares To Launch Suite Of Crypto-Focused ETFs

Cathie Wood’s investment management firm, Ark Invest, has joined hands with exchange-traded product provider, 21Shares to launch a new range of digital asset ETFs. This partnership will lead to various options for investors who seek to include digital assets in their trading portfolio.

What Happened: Five digital asset ETF products are scheduled to commence trading on the Chicago Board Options Exchange next week, according to 21Shares.

The ETFs will include ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF (ARKA), ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy ETF (ARKZ), ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF (ARKC) and ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (ARKY).

Another product called, ARK 21Shares Blockchain and Digital Economy Innovation ETF (ARKD) is also designed to invest in equities of public companies within the blockchain industry. This will provide investors with complete exposure to the growth in blockchain technology.

However, investors will not be able to invest directly in spot BTC and those who seek direct exposure to BTC's price should consider other investment forms.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg analysts announced that the U.S. SEC has opened a window to potentially approve a dozen Bitcoin ETF filings together.

Why It Matters: ARK Invest and 21Shares plan to utilize on-chain signals and their crypto-native experience for investors to earn long-term capital appreciation through Bitcoin and Ethereum futures contracts investments.

21Shares is considered the world’s largest issuer of crypto exchange products (ETPs) and currently has $1.58 billion in assets under management, although ETPs issued by the firm (38 ETPs listed on 12 exchanges) are not available in the U.S. Meanwhile, Ark Invest has six active ETFs currently available in the U.S. out of which three are listed on CBOE.

JPMorgan Asset Management and Ark Invest also announced the expansion of their European operations with strategies focused on active ETF portfolios, Investing.com reports. Additionally, Ark Invest acquired Rize ETF for its European market penetration.

