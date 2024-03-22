Cathie Wood's ARK Invest scoops up nearly 10,000 Reddit shares in debut

March 22 (Reuters) - Popular investor Cathie Wood's ARK Invest bought nearly 10,000 shares of Reddit RDDT.K in the social media platform's strong market debut on Thursday, an email from the asset manager showed.

A total of 9,982 shares of the loss-making company was added to ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW.P and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF.P, according to the email from late on Thursday.

That holding was worth $503,492 based on the stock's closing price for the day, according to Reuters' calculations.

Wood's flagship fund outperformed all U.S. equity funds in 2020, turning her into a household name among retail investors.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

