Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Enters Bitcoin ETF Race

Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management has joined the race to get a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to SEC filings, the noted tech investor is applying to create the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF.

The vehicle would tap 21Shares’ expertise in spinning up crypto ETFs, mostly in Europe.

ARK joins the swelling ranks of companies hoping this will be the year the SEC approves a bitcoin ETF.

The SEC has swatted down dozens of bitcoin ETF proposals in recent years.

Wood joined the board of Amun Holdings, the parent company of 21Shares, in May.

