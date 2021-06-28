Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, 21Shares Team Up to Enter Bitcoin ETF Race

Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management has joined the race to get a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to SEC filings, the noted tech investor is partnering with investment product firm 21Shares in submitting a bitcoin ETF application.

The “ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF” would tap 21Shares’ expertise in spinning up crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), mostly in Europe.

ARK and 21Shares join the swelling ranks of companies hoping this will be the year the SEC approves a bitcoin ETF.

The SEC has swatted down dozens of bitcoin ETF proposals in recent years.

Wood joined the board of Amun Holdings, the parent company of 21Shares, in May.

