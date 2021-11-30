US Markets
TWTR

Cathie Wood's ARK buys a million Twitter shares after Dorsey steps down

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management bought more than a million shares of Twitter Inc, a day after Jack Dorsey stepped down as the chief executive of the social networking site.

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management bought more than a million shares of Twitter Inc TWTR.N, a day after Jack Dorsey stepped down as the chief executive of the social networking site.

ARK acquired 1.1 million Twitter shares worth $48.9 million at Tuesday's closing price of $43.94, according to the firm's daily trade report. They had lost 3.4% after opening lower.

On Monday, after the company named its technology chief Parag Agrawal as the CEO, the shares had closed down 2.7%.

Ark on Tuesday also bought 837,248 shares of online brokerage firm Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.O worth $21.7 million. It had on the previous day bought 915,063 shares, taking an advantage of a pullback in shares.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR HOOD

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular