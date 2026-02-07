This Cathie Wood Stock Is Already Up 41% This Year, But Is It a Buy?

Key Points

Intellia Therapeutics recently announced an important regulatory development.

The company estimates a large addressable market for its two leading candidates.

Even so, the stock remains risky.

10 stocks we like better than Intellia Therapeutics ›

Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, is known for investing in companies with strong innovative potential. That includes biotechs that specialize in gene editing, a group of techniques that could revolutionize medicine by helping researchers develop therapies for diseases they previously couldn't treat.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA), a gene-editing company, is currently 25th on Ark Invest's complete list of holdings list. The biotech is off to a strong start, with its shares already up 41%. But could it keep that momentum going? Let's find out whether this Cathie Wood pick is worth investing in.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Why Intellia Therapeutics' shares are soaring

Intellia Therapeutics' two leading candidates, lonvo-z and nex-z, both target rare diseases. The latter was undergoing a pair of phase 3 studies last year when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed them under clinical hold following the death of a patient from liver damage. The good news is that the FDA has now lifted the clinical hold on one of those two studies.

After the company's shares dropped due to this regulatory setback late last year, it's not surprising to see the stock recovering these losses as nex-z gets the all-clear from regulators. And even though Intellia Therapeutics' other phase 3 study is still under clinical hold, with the first being lifted, there is a good chance the second will be, too. That's one of the reasons the stock has performed well this year.

The stock is still risky

Intellia Therapeutics' recent struggles highlight the risks of investing in clinical-stage biotechs, especially those specializing in gene editing. Even after approval, because they are complex to administer and very expensive, gene editing medicines have struggled to gain significant traction.

In fairness to Intellia Therapeutics, it could have a large addressable market. Nex-z is being developed to treat transthyretin amyloidosis, a progressive disease that causes a range of cardiovascular issues. There are 50,000 patients worldwide with the hereditary version of transthyretin amyloidosis, and between 200,000 and 500,000 with the wild type (that typically occurs in older adults).

There is no cure for the disease, and Intellia Therapeutics is developing nex-z as a potential one-time curative treatment. The biotech's lonvo-z could also address a relatively large market. It could target a rare disease called hereditary angioedema (HAE), which causes episodes of swelling in the limbs. There are 150,000 patients in the world with this disease.

Intellia Therapeutics estimates that the HAE market will be worth $6.3 billion by 2030, while the transthyretin amyloidosis market will be valued at $16.8 billion by then. However, Intellia Therapeutics could still face significant clinical and regulatory issues that could sink its share price. And even if nex-z and lonvo-z hit the market, their peak sales potential will be severely limited, given the challenging nature of gene editing medicines.

Intellia Therapeutics' stock remains very risky for these reasons. Investors, perhaps except those comfortable with heightened risk and volatility, should stay away.

Should you buy stock in Intellia Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Intellia Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intellia Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2026.

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intellia Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.