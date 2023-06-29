Cathie Wood Sold Tesla Stock to Buy Robinhood Stock. Here's Why

In this video, I will talk about Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), why Ark Invest recently sold shares of Tesla to buy Robinhood stock, and my reason behind opening a small position in the fintech company earlier this week. Since Robinhood went public, the stock is down 70%.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of June 28, 2023. The video was published on June 29, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Robinhood Markets wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 26, 2023

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Tesla and Robinhood Markets. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.