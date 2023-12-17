Cathie Wood Sheds Coinbase Shares, Bitcoin Faces Downturn, And Shiba Inu Sees Supply Shrinkage: Top Crypto Updates This Week

As another week concludes, the crypto community witnessed significant changes in the landscape. Leading the pack, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest made a bold move, offloading a substantial portion of its Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) shares amid a cooling crypto rally. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is facing a possible downturn, according to a crypto analyst.

On the brighter side, meme token BONK (CRYPTO: BONK), a Dogecoin rival, recorded a steep increase in trading volume, while the supply of the self-proclaimed ‘Dogecoin killer,’ Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), dwindled on exchanges, potentially laying the groundwork for gains. Let’s delve deeper into these developments.

Ark Invest Sells Off Coinbase Shares Amid Crypto SlowdownEarlier this week, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made headlines by selling 82,255 Coinbase shares, valued at approximately $11.48 million. The decision came in the wake of a downturn in the crypto market, prompting a strategic pivot in Ark Invest’s portfolio. Notably, the shares were sold through ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW, and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF. Read the full article here.

See Also:

The last-standing top crypto exchange without a major security breach offers what now? Bill Ackman Says Presidential Hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy Is ‘Spot On’ That US Inclusion Agenda Has Created

Bitcoin’s Bearish Trend Predicted by Crypto AnalystJustin Bennett, a renowned cryptocurrency analyst, issued a warning about a potential downturn in Bitcoin’s value. Following a substantial uptrend, Bennett suggests that Bitcoin could be heading towards a bearish trend, potentially sinking to the $38,000 mark. Read the full article here.

Dogecoin Rival BONK Makes Significant GainsEmerging as a strong performer among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, Solana's meme token BONK recorded a noteworthy 75% lift in price within a 24-hour period. The trading volume of BONK shot up by 140%, reaching $681 million. Read the full article here.

‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Sees Supply ShrinkageShiba Inu, the self-proclaimed ‘Dogecoin killer’ (CRYPTO: DOGE), registered a decrease of 0.51% in its supply on exchanges over the past month. This trend suggests a reduced willingness among holders to sell their SHIB tokens on exchanges, hinting at the potential for gains. Read the full article here.

Shiba Inu Poised for Bullish Breakout, Says Crypto AnalystAli Martinez, a respected crypto analyst, predicts a major bullish breakout for Shiba Inu. However, he also cautioned what could occur if the token faces rejection. Martinez noted that since September 2022, Shiba Inu has been transacting within a downward parallel channel, adding, “Currently, $SHIB is testing a crucial resistance at the upper boundary of this pattern, around $0.000011." Read the full article here.

Read Next: Majority Of Republican Voters Stand By Trump Because Of His No-Compromise Stance With Democrats

Photo by Parilov on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Navdeep Yadav

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.