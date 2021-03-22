Markets
Cathie Wood Sees 350% Upside for Tesla Stock

Danny Vena
Cathie Wood is turning heads on Wall Street yet again. The ARK Investment Management CEO has released the company's latest price target on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), suggesting that shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker could surge 358% from Friday's closing price to $3,000 over the coming five years.

This would push its market cap to $1.5 trillion and amount to more than 50% stock price gains each year between now and 2025. Wood calculates that there's a 50% chance the stock reaches this lofty goal.

A blue Tesla model 3 speeding down the road.

Image source: Tesla.

And the bull case is even higher, with the stock rising to as high as $4,000, an increase of more than 500%.

It's worth noting that the new price target is more than double the split-adjusted $1,400 five-year price target that Wood released just last year. ARK Invest says it used 34 inputs and a massive 40,000 computer simulations to arrive at the 2025 Tesla price target. Even the bear case of $1,500 envisions as much as 129% upside.

Wood made what was considered a radical call back in 2018, suggesting that Tesla stock would hit $4,000 per share. At the time, the stock was trading around $300, suggesting potential gains of roughly 1,200%. The EV maker surpassed that split-adjusted milestone in early 2021, a full two years ahead of schedule.

Tesla has consistently proved the naysayers wrong, so Wood's prediction may end up being conservative. CEO Elon Musk raised eyebrows when he set a goal for Tesla to deliver a whopping 500,000 vehicles during 2020. The company shipped a record 499,550 during the year, an accomplishment that was made all the more remarkable considering it happened amid the throes of a global pandemic.

While Wood's price target might seem like pie in the sky, she has a remarkable track record for her successful calls on technology. And as Musk has shown time and again, betting against him is a fool's errand.

Danny Vena owns shares of Tesla. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

