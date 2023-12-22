Cathie Wood Predicts Deflation In 2024, More AI And Tech Optimism — And Rate Cuts

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood‘s strategy is to pivot during the anticipated deflationary period and focus heavily on innovation and technological advancements.

What Happened: Wood shared her insights on the 2024 market outlook and her investment strategy Friday on CNBC’s “The Exchange.” Here’s what she had to say:

Deflation: This will be a key theme in 2024, prompting the Federal Reserve to cut rates aggressively. This economic environment, combined with technological progress, sets up firms that are well-adapted to deflation and dedicated to innovation for significant expansion in the upcoming years. Diversification: The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), Wood’s flagship fund, has seen a remarkable turnaround, boasting a 70% year-to-date increase. Wood attributed this success to concentrating on high-conviction stocks during the downturn, a move considered risky by many. As the market stabilizes, ARK is diversifying its portfolio, eyeing the potential reopening of the IPO market and adding back some previously sold names due to clearer outlooks. Artificial Intelligence (AI): A significant shift in Wood’s strategy is the increased focus on companies at the forefront of AI and technology. She highlighted Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), where ARK had previously reduced holdings due to skepticism about its Metaverse strategy. Wood’s renewed interest in Meta aligns with CEO Mark Zuckerberg‘s leveraging open-source AI.

The Rise of Gene Editing: Wood also underscored the transformative potential of gene editing technologies, specifically mentioning CRISPR Therapeutics. The recent FDA approval of the first gene therapy using CRISPR CAS 9 for sickle cell disease is seen as a groundbreaking development. This sector, according to Wood, has been inefficiently priced due to its early-stage nature and cash-burn issues, presenting an attractive investment opportunity. ARK’s Top Holdings: Wood revealed that Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), with a staggering 400% increase this year, has overtaken Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) as ARK’s top holding. Other significant positions include UI Path Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH), Zoom Video Communication Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), Block Inc. (NASDAQ:SQ), Roblox Corp. (NASDAQ:RBLX), and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Security Name Sector Price Weight YTD Return Coinbase Global, Inc. Financials 175.48 11.05% 395.85% Tesla, Inc. Consumer Discretionary 252.61 7.63% 105.07% UIPath Inc. Information Technology 25.33 7.32% 99.29% Roku, Inc. Communication Services 90.61 6.95% 122.62% Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Information Technology 72.43 6.84% 6.92% Block, Inc. Financials 76.69 6.50% 22.04% Roblox Corporation Communication Services 45.98 4.20% 61.58% Twilio Inc. Information Technology 75.80 4.06% 54.82% CRISPR Therapeutics AG Health Care 63.63 3.92% 56.53% Unity Software Inc. Information Technology 39.30 3.72% 37.44%

