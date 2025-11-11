Cathie Wood Just Slashed Her 2030 Bitcoin Target. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

Key Points

Cathie Wood is one of the most bullish voices on Wall Street when it comes to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general.

Earlier this year, Wood's firm Ark Investment Management issued a report suggesting Bitcoin could soar to $1.5 million by 2030.

She just cut that price target because stablecoins are growing, and they might be better for financial transactions than Bitcoin.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the world's largest cryptocurrency by a wide margin. Its market capitalization of $2 trillion represents more than half the total value of all crypto coins and tokens in circulation, which stands at $3.4 trillion as I write this.

Cathie Wood is the founder of Ark Investment Management, which operates several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on innovative technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and cryptocurrency. She is one of Bitcoin's most prominent bulls; earlier this year, she predicted it could reach $1.5 million per coin by 2030, implying roughly 1,400% potential upside from its current price of about $102,000.

However, Wood just slashed her Bitcoin forecast during an interview with CNBC on Nov. 6. She said stablecoins are quickly gaining momentum in the financial industry, and they are capturing some of the value she originally assigned to Bitcoin. Read on to learn more.

What are stablecoins?

Cryptocurrency was once touted as a potential replacement for traditional fiat currency, but none of the coins and tokens available today have convinced consumers or businesses of that on a large scale. Volatility is one reason: Even though Bitcoin has consistently set new record highs, it often suffers corrections of 50% or more, which would make cash flow management a nightmare for most businesses.

Stablecoins address the volatility problem by maintaining a constant price. They achieve this by pegging their value to another asset like the U.S. dollar, and the issuers will usually maintain 1-to-1 backing, meaning for all additional coins they create, they will hold an equivalent amount of U.S. dollars in reserve.

This ensures users feel confident the stablecoin can maintain a steady price of $1 at all times. If it weren't backed by actual reserves, there would be nothing stopping it from collapsing in value like any other cryptocurrency. On that note, stablecoins aren't entirely risk-free, either, because if the issuer is dishonest about the state of its reserves, a failure might be inevitable.

Most top stablecoins like Tether are built on popular blockchains like Ethereum and Solana, so they can be transferred across borders instantly. Sending U.S. dollars through a bank, on the other hand, often takes days.

Transferring a stablecoin like Tether is also very cheap, incurring fees of just a few dollars per transaction in most cases. An American sending U.S. dollars to a foreign bank can incur substantial foreign-exchange conversion costs of up to 3% of the transaction value, so it's easy to see why stablecoins are growing in popularity.

Bitcoin is still the crypto industry's favorite store of value

Bitcoin can never be controlled by any person, company, or government because of its fully decentralized structure. It also has a capped supply of 21 million coins that can't be changed, and its blockchain is a secure, transparent system of record. These qualities have made it a popular store of value among investors, many of whom liken it to a digital version of gold.

In fact, that is one of three primary catalysts that could send Bitcoin soaring by 2030, according to Wood's Ark Invest. First, the firm believes investors will choose the cryptocurrency over gold at an increasing rate because it's cheaper to own, and it's more portable.

Ark says Bitcoin could eventually capture 60% of the total value of above-ground gold reserves, which currently stands at $28 trillion. This would add almost $17 trillion to the crypto's market cap.

The second primary catalyst is institutional investment. ETFs have made it safer for financial advisors and institutions to own Bitcoin because they are more tightly regulated than digital crypto wallets. Ark estimates institutional investors will manage $200 trillion in assets by 2030, and it predicts they will allocate 6.5% -- or $13 trillion -- to Bitcoin.

Lastly, Ark believes Bitcoin could be a useful currency in emerging markets, helping citizens hedge against the effects of fiat currency debasement and high inflation. Since owning Bitcoin only requires an internet connection, it's more accessible than other assets like stocks, gold, and U.S. dollars.

As I mentioned earlier, Wood and Ark originally predicted that these catalysts (in addition to three secondary catalysts) could help propel Bitcoin to $1.5 million before the end of the decade.

Wood's new forecast leaves plenty of room for upside

Every year, Ark issues a new edition of its Big Ideas report. In the 2025 version, it noted that stablecoins were used to process $15.6 trillion worth of transactions during 2024, beating both Visa and Mastercard.

As a result, Wood has conceded that stablecoins are simply better suited to transactions than Bitcoin, so any of Ark's catalysts that involve using the cryptocurrency as a payment solution (if it became a popular currency in emerging markets, for example) might not lead to as much value creation as she originally expected.

Therefore, in her Nov. 6 interview with CNBC, Wood reduced her 2030 Bitcoin price target from $1.5 million to $1.2 million. It still implies 1,100% upside for investors by the end of the decade, but it proves the leading crypto isn't immune to disruption despite its first-mover advantage and dominant size.

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Mastercard, Solana, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.