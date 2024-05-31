Cathie Wood Has Been Steadily Selling Shares of This Growth Stock. Should You?

Superstar investor Cathie Wood is known for picking up promising stocks when they're down -- the founder and chief executive officer of Ark Invest doesn't mind going against the crowd. She's focused on innovative companies with promising long-term prospects, and these sorts of stocks populate her funds. Wood doesn't count on them delivering overnight but instead generating lasting growth over a period of years.

This top investor is betting on various big names such as Tesla, her top holding, as well as smaller companies such as gene-editing specialist CRISPR Therapeutics -- and her stock picks span a variety of industries, as long as innovation is involved. Investors often watch Wood and sometimes follow her investment moves, hoping to benefit from her expertise.

Well, in recent weeks, one of Wood's recurrent moves has been to sell shares of one of her longtime favorite stocks, Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Wood's flagship Ark Innovation fund and Genomic Revolution fund still include the telemedicine giant at weightings of 1.3% and 2.35%, respectively, so she hasn't given up on the company -- but she has steadily reduced positions. Should you follow her lead?

Teladoc's booming early pandemic days

First, some background on this telemedicine story. Teladoc Health's revenue and visits soared in the triple digits in earlier pandemic days as people opted for virtual medical visits over traditional appointments. But when growth slowed to double-digit gains and Teladoc's acquisition of chronic care specialist, Livongo, resulted in billions of dollars in non-cash goodwill impairment charges, investors worried -- and the stock price progressively fell.

The concern was -- and is -- that Teladoc is struggling to turn revenue growth into profitability. In recent times, the company has made significant efforts to turn things around, and these efforts have brought some results. Teladoc early last year cut costs to bring spending in line with the growth opportunity and also pledged to balance its quest for revenue growth with its quest for profitability.

Teladoc has made progress on adjusted EBITDA, for example in the most recent quarter it climbed 20% to more than $63 million. The company's net loss deepened, but that loss did include about $17 million of restructuring costs -- something to be expected from a company in the middle of a recovery phase.

Chronic care boosts growth

And Teladoc continued to show that its chronic care business is boosting growth. Chronic care enrollment rose 9% year over year, and there's reason to be optimistic about this area over the long term. That's because about half of Americans suffer from at least one chronic condition, so it's an area of great need.

A couple of negative points do stand out right now, though, and likely are weighing on the share price. First, longtime CEO Jason Gorevic stepped down in April, and chief financial officer Mala Murthy stepped in while the company searches for a permanent replacement.

This absence of a permanent leader represents an uncertainty for the company -- and Teladoc may have trouble winning over investors until it completes its search. In the recent earnings report, Murthy said the company expects to name a permanent CEO later this year.

Second, the promising area of mental health disappointed investors as the BetterHelp segment delivered decreasing revenue in the first quarter. And the company predicts flat to low single digit growth for the business this year. BetterHelp revenue climbed more than 20% in the first quarter of last year, so the pullback, even if temporary, clearly is enough to weigh on investor sentiment and stock performance.

A telemedicine leader

Meanwhile, it's important to remember Teladoc is a leader in its industry, has nearly 92 million members, and holds more than $1 billion in cash on the balance sheet. So the company has some key elements that could help it excel over the long term. And today it trades for its lowest ever in relation to sales.

TDOC PS Ratio data by YCharts

So should you buy, sell, or hold Teladoc? Unless you're an aggressive investor, it's best to hold off on buying this stock right now, and instead wait to see who is named as CEO and get a glimpse of that person's strategy for the company.

But what if you already own shares? In this case, you may want to decrease your position if you need the cash for another investment, for example. That may be part of the reason Cathie Wood has sold shares in recent times. Otherwise, though, it's best to hold onto your position if selling now would result in a loss. Teladoc is in a state of uncertainty today, but the company has made steps along the road to recovery and could win over time -- so it's worth staying put during these times of transition.

Should you invest $1,000 in Teladoc Health right now?

Before you buy stock in Teladoc Health, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Teladoc Health wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $703,539!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 28, 2024

Adria Cimino has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics, Teladoc Health, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.