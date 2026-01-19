Cathie Wood Goes Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Key Points

Cathie Wood bought shares of Taiwan Semiconductor, Oklo, and Pony AI on Friday.

Growth is slowing at TSMC, but its high-margin business model deserves a market premium.

Oklo has become a trendy energy play in powering the AI revolution, but revenue isn't expected until next year.

Cathie Wood didn't take it easy heading into the holiday weekend. The co-founder CEO at Ark Invest publishes all of the daily transactions across the aggressive growth exchange-traded funds she manages. She was particularly busy on Friday.

Ark increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Oklo (NYSE: OKLO), and Pony AI (NASDAQ: PONY) on the final trading day of last week. They were among the eight positions that Wood beefed up during the day. Let's take a closer look at these three investments.

1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

One of the market's largest stocks by market cap isn't a household name, but you can be sure that Taiwan Semiconductor is a name in many households. If you have an iPhone, TV, laptop, or tablet, there's a good chance you have TSMC tech on you.

The world's largest foundry is approaching a market cap of $1.8 trillion, making it the sixth most valuable U.S. exchange-listed company. TSMC stock has soared 65% over the past year, outpacing all but one of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. It has crashed the party by ascending in value, topping two of those seven giants. It just hasn't been officially asked to join the high-profile group of market movers.

TSMC was one of the first tech stocks to post financial results this earnings season. The shares rallied after better-than-expected results on Thursday. Revenue rose 21% in the fourth quarter, or an even better 26% when translated into $33.7 billion in U.S. dollars. Analysts were modeling top-line growth in the mid- to high teens. That's a deceleration after topping 30% year-over-year jumps in the six previous quarters, but it's still impressive. Revenue has now risen by at least 30% in three of the past four years.

TSMC also blew past Wall Street profit targets, something it has done consistently for more than a year. The semiconductor industry is historically cyclical, but demand for TSMC's custom integrated circuits is booming. The company has served up a net margin north of 30% for what is now 22 consecutive years. Even better, its net margin for all of 2025 clocked in at a company record 45.1%. In other words, for every $1,000 in revenue generated, $457.10 made it to the bottom line.

2. Oklo

This stock has almost quadrupled over the past year, but the company isn't expected to generate revenue until next year, and analysts don't see it turning an annual profit for at least another four years. The secret to Oklo's success so far is that it's a fast fission tech and nuclear recycling company, aiming to satisfy the need for efficient and eco-friendly power to fuel the growing demand of the tech market.

Oklo's now former chairman, Sam Altman, is a name you probably know. The CEO of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, heading up Oklo's next-gen energy efforts, attracted investors to one of the market's few winning special purpose acquisition companies. Agentic AI is resource-intensive, and Altman's role made Oklo a potential winner with its goal of arming power plants with affordable clean energy at scale.

Altman stepped down as chairman nine months ago, but that didn't thwart investors. Handing the chairmanship to co-founder Jacob DeWitte was seen as a great way to snip off a thorny conflict of interest before its official rollout. With Altman stepping aside, more AI companies can presumably turn to Oklo's promising platform to fuel demand for data-crunching resources that should only intensify in the coming years.

3. Pony AI

A different play in AI lies in what the technology holds for self-driving-car stocks. Pony AI is a leader in China, a market that's becoming increasingly amenable to the commercialization of autonomous driving. Pony AI went public at $13 just 14 months ago.

This Pony has been a bucking bronco. The shares have traded as high as $24.92 and as low as $4.11 in its brief publicly traded tenure. It's currently at $16.20, a respectable 25% increase from its debut price.

Trailing revenue is currently just $96.4 million, but that number is expected to ramp up quickly through the next few years. Analysts see revenue nearly tripling to $261 million next year, approaching $1.5 billion in 2029.

This market will evolve dramatically in the near future, but Pony AI's $7 billion market cap doesn't seem outlandish if it can meet today's market expectations for future growth.

Rick Munarriz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

