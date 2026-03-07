Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 2 AI Stocks She Just Bought After the Tech Pullback

Key Points

When others flee the market, Cathie Wood rushes in to seize great buying opportunities.

The top investor favors innovators and aims to hold onto them for the long term.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

The market has been turbulent in recent weeks, with a broad range of concerns weighing on investors' minds. Some have worried about the valuations of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks and whether these players will live up to expectations. Investors also have questioned the state of the economy and are waiting for additional clarity on the pace of interest rate cuts. Finally, the conflict in Iran has added to market uncertainty, and as a result, the S&P 500 has shifted from gains to losses multiple times in a short period.

Against this backdrop, it's impossible to predict how even the highest-quality stocks will fare in a period of days or weeks. But if you are a long-term investor, it's an excellent idea to go shopping for stocks during difficult times. Long-term investing, or holding onto stocks for at least five years, is the surest ticket to an investment win. That's because it offers you time to accompany a company through its growth story -- and time will limit the impact of the down markets you encounter along the way. Meanwhile, when stocks fall, you can get in on them for great prices.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Cathie Wood, founder and chief of Ark Invest, knows this, and that's why she often buys aggressively when others are fleeing the market. Wood favors long-term investing and betting on innovators across industries, from general tech to biotech, autonomous vehicles, and more. Let's check out two stocks she just bought after the recent tech pullback.

1. CoreWeave

On March 3, Wood added more shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) to her flagship Ark Innovation fund. The company is the 21st-largest holding, with a weighting of 1.8%, out of a total of 45 positions. This is after CoreWeave stock sank 14% in February.

CoreWeave fits nicely with Wood's focus on innovation. The company is a key player in the AI landscape as it offers customers the ability to rent top Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) for their AI workloads. Capacity is in great need right now as companies rush to score an AI win -- and many don't have the resources, time, or need to build their own infrastructure. So they've rushed to CoreWeave for their projects, resulting in explosive revenue growth for the company.

I would expect this to continue since we're in the early stages of AI actually being applied to real-world problems, and as it's used this way more and more, CoreWeave may benefit. GPUs are necessary for AI models to do their job, so companies will continue to need access to this compute.

All of this means there may be plenty of bright days ahead for this innovator -- and its shareholders.

2. Amazon

Wood added to her Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) position on March 3 and March 4, buying shares for Ark Innovation and four of her other funds. Amazon is in the 20th spot in Ark Innovation, with a weight of 1.9%.

Amazon is another company that's already winning in the AI boom, as a user and seller of AI. The e-commerce business is using this technology to gain efficiency, help shoppers, and more. For example, AI helps Amazon select the fastest delivery routes, saving time and money. And Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's cloud business, is a leading provider of AI products and services. This has helped the unit reach an annual revenue run rate of $142 billion. Amazon recently announced that as it opens new capacity, it's able to monetize it immediately.

AWS is the leading cloud provider globally, and this existing customer base should position it well to keep on gaining business in the AI space. Meanwhile, AWS also continues to deliver growth from non-AI contracts -- so it doesn't depend only on AI.

Today, Amazon shares trade for 28x forward earnings estimates after the recent dip, so it's not surprising that bargain-hunting Wood snapped them up for this great price.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 7, 2026.

Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.