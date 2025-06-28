Cathie Wood Is on a Buying Spree. Here Are 10 Stocks She Just Bought.

The investing world has taken note that investing legend Warren Buffett has been a net seller of stocks for the past 10 quarters. But it's worth noting that even amid that shift, he still found stocks he wanted to buy, like Domino's Pizza and Pool Corp.

Other well-known investors are finding plenty of opportunities in the market today. Ark Invest head Cathie Wood, for example, continues to pick up shares of her signature disruptive tech stocks for her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In fact, she's been on a buying spree lately, and she purchased about 25 stocks over the past few days. Here are 10 of them.

1. Shopify

Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) is one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world, but it doesn't sell retail products to consumers -- it provides e-commerce software and hardware to the businesses that do the selling. Its gross merchandise value isn't so far off from Amazon's sales figures. Since that includes merchandise from millions of merchant clients, it isn't a threat to Amazon, but it is a major competitor. Shopify's revenue increased 27% year over year in the first quarter.

E-commerce still only accounts for around 20% of retail sales, but its share is expected to continue increasing in the next few years. Not only will Shopify benefit from that organic growth, but it's investing in offering expanded services on its platform and reaching more clients, and it's well positioned to keep reporting strong growth.

2. Airbnb

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has already disrupted the traditional travel and tourism sectors, but it's expanding its platform to offer more products and choices for its customers. It has proven resilient under various challenging macroeconomic circumstances, growing and remaining extremely profitable. It's a leader in its industry, and consumers continue to shift toward its agile model, which gives them more choices in location, price, and more.

Revenue increased 6% year over year in the first quarter, and free cash flow was $1.8 billion.

3. Toast

Toast (NYSE: TOST) operates a digital restaurant management platform, and its user base is rapidly growing as more customers see the benefits of switching. It has several advantages over its competition, including a singular focus on restaurants, in contrast with other providers that service many industries, as well as further product specialization to match the needs of different restaurant types like pizza shops and bakeries.

Its annualized recurring run-rate increased by 31% year over year in the first quarter, and it booked income from operations of $43 million, in contrast to its $56 million loss on that metric in the prior-year period.

4. Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) is an investment platform aimed at individual retail investors. It has done an impressive job of evolving from a risky brokerage company to a financial services company with a large suite of offerings, and monetizing its customer base by selling them new products.

Revenue increased 50% year over year in the first quarter, and net income more than doubled. I still see it as riskier than similar fintech disrupters because its core customer base tends to embrace riskier investments like cryptocurrencies.

5. Coinbase

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is a Wood favorite. It's a cryptocurrency trading platform, and she's a big believer in cryptocurrency and how it could power future financial technology. There is continual adoption of different cryptocurrencies, and specifically stablecoins, and Coinbase has a long future ahead of it as a leader in this space. Net revenue increased 25% year over year in the first quarter.

6. Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is a semiconductor company that has seen better days, but it's starting to come around again, which is why the stock is looking attractive right now. Although it's behind Nvidia in the artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator chip race, it has been making progress, and it has plenty of other products in its portfolio, as well as deals with major clients like Dell and Alphabet. Revenue increased 36% year over year in the first quarter, and it's launching new products and inking new deals to keep its growth up.

7. Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) offers data storage solutions for clients, with software and hardware options. There's a ton of opportunity in this area as its products can help companies store data more efficiently and cheaply -- and that capacity is growing in importance with the rising use of AI.

Pure Storage's revenue increased 12% year over year in the first quarter, but it reported both an operating loss and a net loss. It's not a young company, so that's concerning.

8. The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) operates a major digital ad sales platform connecting buyers and sellers. It simplifies the process on both ends, and it's constantly investing in new technology to stay on top. As the digital ad industry grows, it's well positioned to keep reporting strong growth.

In the first quarter, revenue increased 25% year over year, and adjusted EPS increased from $0.26 to $0.33.

9. Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a typical Wood tech disrupter that provides clients with data monitoring services, alerting them to any problems quickly so they can find solutions fast. It has a new product aimed at monitoring large-language models, the foundations of AI, which is making the stock look exciting today.

Revenue increased 25% year over year in the first quarter, and the number of clients with annualized revenue run-rates of over $100,000 increased 13%.

10. PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is a turnaround stock that looks attractive today because it's chea, and the company is making an effective comeback. It's expanding and unifying its platform to transform itself into more of a commerce company than a payments company, and it's adding higher-margin revenue sources to its income statement. It's the leader in digital payments, and with a new CEO and a new forward-thinking strategy, it could bounce back in a big way in the coming year.

