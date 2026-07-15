Cathie Wood of Ark Invest Thinks Bitcoin Has Finally Bottomed Out. If History Is Any Guide, This Is What Happens Next.

Key Points

Cathie Wood is bullish about Bitcoin.

The coin will have a hard time living up to her expectations.

However, its bear phase won't continue forever.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood, whose 2030 base case for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is $730,000, said on July 3 on Ark Invest's podcast that the coin has entered a "bottoming process" and that it will "resume the very volatile but broad uptrend."

So what does history say about whether Wood is likely to be right?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The market cycle directionally supports Wood's view

Bitcoin's halving schedule shapes everything, creating the four-year market cycle that has characterized the asset's price action to date.

Every four years, the reward to Bitcoin miners is cut in half, tightening the trickle of new supply forever after. The next halving is scheduled for early 2028, and it's predictable to within a couple of months. Because it's a predictable factor, since 2012 every halving has been preceded by the end of a bear market approximately a year before the halving, followed by a bull run peaking 12 to 18 months after the halving, before returning to a bear market lasting up to a year.

April 2024's halving produced October 2025's peak, which set a new all-time high; if Bitcoin follows its textbook behavior, its bottom will occur this fall. That's what's driving Wood's prediction, and it's well-supported by the coin's historical data.

Still, there's an important wrinkle. Bitcoin cycle drawdowns have been getting smaller over time, with the coin falling 84% from its 2017 peak, 77% from its 2021 peak, and, so far, 50% from its peak this time. That likely reflects a different ownership base, as institutional investors have become increasingly allocated to the asset as it has gained legitimacy over the years.

Why the next cycle could look very different

The expansion and mainstreaming of the institutional bid will be a major part of Bitcoin's story over the next few years, much as the earlier phases of that trend were relevant over the last few years. Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, alone added 171,238 Bitcoin through May 2026, nearly three times what miners produced. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) pull the same lever at scale, absorbing coins to back each new share. This price-insensitive demand cushions drawdowns and compresses the upside.

The big caveat with Wood's price target is that hitting $730,000 by the end of 2030 implies Bitcoin compounds at around 72% per year from here -- a blistering pace of growth for a massive asset. Still, that happened in its 2020-2021 market cycle, so the math is possible in practice as well as in theory. But the precedent for doing that with this much of the supply in institutional hands isn't strong enough to provide prior data, so it could play out very differently this time around.

Nonetheless, the biggest buyers are probably not preparing to sell right now. Buying in steadily with a minimum five-year holding horizon is reasonable, and even if the coin falls short of Wood's prediction, it could still provide a tidy return.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,160!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,249,202!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.