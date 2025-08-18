BioTech
VTAK

Catheter Precision's LockeT Wound Closure Device Approved In UK; Shares Soar Over 65%

August 18, 2025 — 09:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Catheter Precision Inc. (VTAK) are up over 65% at $4.36, following an encouraging regulatory news related to its LockeT wound closure device.

LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures.

The company announced that LockeT has received regulatory registration and approval in the United Kingdom, clearing the way to commence sales there. To support its UK launch, Catheter Precision has expanded its partnership with HC21, a UK-based value-added distributor.

LockeT received CE Mark for European approval and distribution in May 2025. In the U.S., it is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA.

