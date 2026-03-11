BioTech
VTAK

Catheter Precision Secures $88M Financing To Drive Aviation And Medical Growth, Stock Down

March 11, 2026 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK) announced it has secured up to $88 million in new institutional financing, a move aimed at accelerating growth, simplifying its balance sheet, and expanding both its aviation and medical device operations.

The company highlighted its newly acquired aviation subsidiary, Flyte, Inc., which will use the capital to expand its fleet, acquire additional aircraft, and enter new regional markets. Flyte operates certified aircraft and enter new regional markets. Flyte operates certified aircraft through FAA-approved carrier Ponderosa Air, offering point-to-point travel between major metropolitan areas and underserved secondary markets.

Alongside aviation, Catheter Precision reaffirmed its commitment to its cardiac arrhythmia medical device business, noting that the financing provides resources to strengthen both divisions.

CEO Mark Sellouk described the transaction as "transformational," positioning Flyte to scale nationally while supporting the company's healthcare innovation.

The company effected a 1-for-19 reverse stock split on August 15, 2025. VATK closed Tuesday's trading session at $1.72, up 25.55%. In the pre-market trading the stock is trading at $1.53, down 14.04%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VTAK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.