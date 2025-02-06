Catheter Precision, Inc. to Showcase LockeT at 13th International Symposium on Left Atrial Appendage in Austin, Texas

Catheter Precision to showcase LockeT at ISLAA, focusing on advancements in left atrial appendage procedures and wound closure.

Catheter Precision, Inc., a US medical device company specializing in cardiac electrophysiology, will attend the 13th International Symposium on Left Atrial Appendage (ISLAA) in Austin, Texas on February 7-8, 2025. The symposium, featuring leading cardiovascular experts, will focus on left atrial appendage science and provide hands-on product demonstrations for physicians. Catheter Precision will showcase its LockeT device, a suture retention tool designed for effective wound closure after large venous punctures, which can enhance hospital discharge efficiency. CEO David Jenkins emphasized the significance of ISLAA for niche procedures that require advanced solutions like LockeT.

Catheter Precision's participation in a prestigious medical symposium highlights its commitment to advancing technology in the cardiac electrophysiology market.

Presenting the LockeT device at the ISLAA provides a direct opportunity for engagement with leading physicians, potentially increasing adoption and sales of the product.

LockeT is noted for its benefits, including cost reduction for hospitals and facilitating same-day discharges, which may enhance its appeal to medical facilities.

The press release emphasizes the innovative nature of Catheter Precision's products, reinforcing the company's reputation as a leader in developing solutions for cardiac arrhythmias.

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements, which may indicate uncertainty about the company's future performance and the market acceptance of their product, LockeT.

There is a notable reliance on the specialized nature of the ISLAA meeting and the small group of physicians involved, which may limit the potential reach and impact of Catheter Precision's product in a broader market.

The mention of difficulties in closing larger wounds after LAA procedures may raise concerns about the efficacy and safety of current practices, potentially putting the effectiveness of the LockeT device into question.

What is the purpose of Catheter Precision's attendance at ISLAA 2025?

Catheter Precision aims to showcase its LockeT device and provide hands-on demonstrations to electrophysiology fellows.

Where will the 13th International Symposium on Left Atrial Appendage be held?

The ISLAA will take place in Austin, Texas, on February 7th and 8th, 2025.

What is the LockeT device used for?

LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures.

Who is managing the program at ISLAA 2025?

Leading physicians from various renowned cardiac institutions will manage the program and content at ISLAA.

What are the benefits of using LockeT post-LAA procedures?

LockeT offers safe closure of large access sites, enabling cost reductions and same-day hospital discharge.

FORT MILL, S.C., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced their attendance at the 13th International Symposium on Left Atrial Appendage (ISLAA). ISLAA will take place on February 7th and 8th, 2025 in Austin, Texas.



th





International Symposium on Left Atrial Appendage



(ISLAA). ISLAA will take place on February 7



th



and 8



th



, 2025 in Austin, Texas.





The ISLAA meeting is a multi-specialty cardiovascular educational symposium on the frontier science of left atrial appendage (LAA). Over two days, course directors and leading physicians from The Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, Los Robles Medical Center, Mayo Clinic and Mt. Sinai will manage the program and content.





In addition, the ISLAA meeting provides a unique opportunity for hands-on demonstrations and product education for electrophysiology fellows. Catheter Precision will be participating in these sessions to provide fellows an opportunity to try LockeT, ask questions and learn more about the products benefits, which include cost reduction for the hospital and same day hospital discharge.





David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, said, “ISLAA is a unique meeting because it is a small group of physicians that perform a niche procedure. These left atrial appendage procedures require the use of a large-bore catheter, meaning that the access site is large. Closing these larger wounds can be difficult, but LockeT provides a safe and effective option for closing these large access sites after LAA procedures.”







About LockeT







Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA.







About Catheter Precision







Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “depends,” “expect,” “expand,” “forecast,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “rely,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “seek,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.





The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







CONTACTS:









At the Company







David Jenkins





973-691-2000







info@catheterprecision.com







