Catheter Precision, Inc. Secures First Order for VIVO Product from Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Sweden

Catheter Precision, Inc. receives its first VIVO product order from Sweden's Sahlgrenska University Hospital.

Quiver AI Summary

Catheter Precision, Inc. has announced its first purchase order for the VIVO product from Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Sweden, which is the largest hospital in the country and has a substantial ventricular ablation program. The VIVO system is a non-invasive 3D imaging tool designed to help physicians identify the origins of ventricular arrhythmias, thus enhancing workflow and reducing procedure times. CEO David Jenkins expressed enthusiasm for this partnership, noting its potential for training new physicians and driving future sales as these physicians move on from the teaching hospital. VIVO has already received necessary marketing clearances, including from the U.S. FDA and the CE Mark.

Potential Positives

First purchase order for VIVO from Sahlgrenska University Hospital, the largest hospital in Sweden, indicating strong market entry.

Association with Sahlgrenska University Hospital provides training opportunities for new physicians, potentially leading to future sales growth.

VIVO product enhances procedural efficiency by enabling pre-procedure identification of ventricular arrhythmia origins, streamlining workflow.

VIVO has received both U.S. FDA marketing clearance and CE Mark, signifying regulatory approval and credibility in international markets.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which introduces a significant level of uncertainty regarding the actual outcomes and market reception of the VIVO product.

There is no mention of existing customer feedback or successful previous implementations, which may raise concerns about the product's market acceptance.

The cautionary note highlights potential risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's expectations, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the VIVO product by Catheter Precision?

VIVO is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that identifies the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, improving workflow and reducing procedure time.

Which hospital placed the first purchase order for VIVO?

The first purchase order for VIVO was placed by Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Sweden, the largest hospital in the country.

Why is Sahlgrenska University Hospital significant?

Sahlgrenska University Hospital is significant as it has the largest ventricular ablation program in the region, handling 350,000 patients annually.

What benefits does partnering with teaching hospitals offer?

Partnering with teaching hospitals allows for training new physicians on VIVO, creating future sales opportunities as they move to new institutions.

What regulatory approvals does VIVO have?

VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and also has the CE Mark, allowing it to be used in Europe.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





FORT MILL, S.C., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced receipt of the first purchase order for their VIVO product from Sweden.





This newest purchase order comes from



Sahlgrenska University Hospital



, the largest hospital in Sweden with 350,000 patients per year. It is also the largest ventricular ablation program in the region.





“We are very excited to partner with Sahlgrenska University Hospital”, said David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, Inc. “Not only does this hospital perform many ventricular ablation procedures per year, but they are also a committed teaching hospital. Creating strong partnerships with teaching hospitals enables new physicians to be trained with our products and creating a new opportunity for future sales when that physician leaves the teaching institution.”







About VIVO







Catheter Precision’s VIVO™ (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE Mark.







About Catheter Precision







Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “depends,” “expect,” “expand,” “forecast,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “rely,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “seek,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.





The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







CONTACTS:









At the Company







David Jenkins





973-691-2000







info@catheterprecision.com







# # #



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.