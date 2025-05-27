Catheter Precision, Inc. Receives CE Mark Approval for LockeT, Expanding Market Opportunities in Europe

Catheter Precision receives CE Mark approval for its LockeT device, expanding its market presence in Europe and securing first orders.

Catheter Precision, Inc. has announced that it received CE Mark approval for its advanced vascular closure device, LockeT, allowing it to be marketed in the European Union, UK, Switzerland, and Turkey. This approval aligns with the expected growth in the European vascular closure devices market, which is projected to increase from $3.1 billion in 2024 to $4.3 billion by 2028. The company has already received its first order for 100 units and is actively engaging with distribution partners to promote LockeT in these new markets. LockeT is designed to facilitate wound closure after venous punctures and is noted for its ease of use and patient comfort. CEO David Jenkins emphasized the significance of this milestone and the strategic aim of introducing cost-effective innovations in the cardiac sector.

Receipt of CE Mark approval allows LockeT to be marketed in the EU and additional countries, expanding the company's market opportunities considerably.

The European Vascular Closure Devices Market is projected to grow significantly, presenting a multi-billion dollar market opportunity for Catheter Precision.

The company has received its first order for 100 units of LockeT, indicating early market interest and potential for sales momentum.

LockeT offers economic advantages over competitors, which could lead to a strong competitive position in the European market.

Receipt of the CE Mark does not guarantee market success, and the company faces substantial competition in the EU vascular closure device market.

Forward-looking statements indicate potential risks related to product adoption and market acceptance, highlighting uncertainties that could impact future sales.

The use of "may" and "anticipate" in forward-looking statements suggests that the company’s optimistic projections could be overly cautious or unrealistic, presenting a potential red flag for investors.

What is LockeT from Catheter Precision?

LockeT is an advanced vascular closure device designed to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures.

What markets can LockeT be sold in?

LockeT can now be sold in the EU, UK, Switzerland, and Turkey following CE Mark approval.

What is the European Vascular Closure Devices Market potential?

The market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.3 billion by 2028.

What are the main benefits of the LockeT device?

LockeT offers economic advantages, is easy to deploy, comfortable for patients, and intuitive for recovery nursing.

Who is the CEO of Catheter Precision?

David Jenkins is the CEO of Catheter Precision, as stated in the press release.

FORT MILL, S.C., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced that it has received CE Mark approval for LockeT, the latest advanced vascular closure device.





Receipt of the CE Mark indicates compliance with European Union (EU) regulations, specifically health, safety, and environmental protection standards. With this approval, LockeT is now eligible to be placed in markets within the EU and additional countries such as the UK, Switzerland and Turkey.





According to



Market Data Forecast



, The European Vascular Closure Devices Market in Europe was worth $3.1 billion in 2024 and is predicted to be worth $4.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2028.





Marie-Claude Jacques, Chief Commercialization Officer of Catheter Precision, stated, “We are very excited by the news of the receipt of our CE Mark. This expands the footprint for new LockeT sales. In anticipation of the CE Mark, we have been engaged in discussion with multiple strong distribution partners to market LockeT within the new countries which the CE Mark has opened for us, have received positive feedback, confirmed interest from many potential LockeT users both in Interventional Cardiology and Electrophysiology and have already received our first order from the EU.”





David Jenkins, CEO of VTAK, further commented, “This is exciting news for our company. We are continuing to execute our strategy of selling innovating cost-effective solutions into the cardiac marketplace. As European approvals are becoming increasingly difficult to obtain, we are proud of our team for achieving this milestone. European hospitals are an ideal market for our closure device, which provides economic advantages compared to other products on the market. And at the forefront, LockeT is easy to deploy, comfortable for the patient, and intuitive for recovery nursing. We are pleased to have this approval and eager to get launched in Europe.”







About LockeT







Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.







About Catheter Precision







Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “depends,” “expect,” “expand,” “forecast,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “rely,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “seek,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.





The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







CONTACTS:









At the Company







David Jenkins





973-691-2000







info@catheterprecision.com





