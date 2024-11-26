CATHERINE A KEHR Executes Sell Order: Offloads $4.34M In Expand Energy Stock

CATHERINE A KEHR, Board Member at Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE), disclosed an insider sell on November 25, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: KEHR's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled the sale of 43,623 shares of Expand Energy. The total transaction value is $4,343,978.

In the Tuesday's morning session, Expand Energy's shares are currently trading at $98.3, experiencing a down of 0.58%.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corp independent natural gas producer in the United States. It is fueling a more affordable, reliable, and lower-carbon future. The group focused on developing abundant natural gas, oil, and gas liquids to expand energy access.

Expand Energy: A Financial Overview

Revenue Challenges: Expand Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -57.28%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 15.17%, the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Expand Energy's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of -0.85.

Debt Management: Expand Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Expand Energy's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 60.66.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.3 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Expand Energy's EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.78 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

