Catherine J Boggs Of Hecla Mining Shows Optimism, Buys $93K In Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that Catherine J Boggs, Director at Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), made a notable insider purchase on June 10,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Boggs purchased 17,681 shares of Hecla Mining. The total transaction amounted to $93,749.

During Wednesday's morning session, Hecla Mining shares up by 0.08%, currently priced at $6.13.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co produces and explores silver, gold, zinc, and other metals. The operating business segments are Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi. It generates maximum revenue from the Greens Creek segment. Geographically, It operates in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, and it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Hecla Mining's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Hecla Mining's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 37.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 28.32% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Hecla Mining exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.05.

Debt Management: Hecla Mining's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Hecla Mining's P/E ratio of 51.08 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.84 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Hecla Mining's EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.92 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

