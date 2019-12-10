Catherine Coley, Binance US CEO Interview With Kiana Danial, Invest Diva

Catherine Coley, the CEO of Binance US is Kiana Danial’s guest on Invest Diva – Diva On The Block today.

The Key Topics Cathering Coley and Kiana Danial discuss:

What are the key differences between Binance vs Coinbase vs Kraken vs Bitfinnex?

What crypto coins will be traded on Binance US?

Does Binance US take the other side of the retail traders’ position?

Will Binance MAKE money if you lose money?

Now that Binance US is cutting on commission fees, how would it make money?

Who is the main target audience for Binance US?

How is Binance planning to reach the new demographics after the Binance US launch?

Is Binance US right for you?

What you should do if you already have an account with Binance and live in the United States.

The challenges from different American states which could lead to a binance US ban

Who is Catherine Coley And How She Became the CEO of Binance US?

Why did Catherine switch from forex to crypto?

Who is Catherine Coley, CEO of Binance US?

Catherine Coley a 30-year-old cool girl from Florida who is now conquering the crypto world and is probably one of my most favorite guests on the show so far. I know, I’ve had the opportunity to interview some of the coolest, weirdest, and sometimes comprovincial people in blockchain from the Dickening John Mcafee to Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson to Bachelor in Paradise star, Chris Bukowski among so many others, but my interview with Catherine Coley was the one that I personally had the most fun at and identified with.

Even though Catherine and I come from completely different backgrounds, we ended up having a ton in common. We both started our finance career in the foreign exchange market, we both lived in Asia and experienced diverse cultures, felt similar pains with the barriers, financial burdens and being the only girl in the room, and we both see crypto as an equalizer that could bring more opportunities to all people around the world.

We’re also both on a mission to help women take control of their finances and grow their wealth just like, if not better, than their male counterparts.

Catherine is also the co-founder ‘WAM: Women and Money’ (www.womenmoney.org).

In this episode of Diva on The Block, Catherine shares her vision for Binance US, and how she’s looking to include everyone, even you, yes you, in the groundbreaking crypto and blockchain worlds.

Catherine Coley’s Background

CEO of Binance US – Binance is the largest global cryptocurrency exchange in the world, but it has avoided competing in the U.S. until a few months ago with the launch of Coley’s subsidiary. To remain compliant with regulations, Binance.US exists as its own company.

In October 2019, when Binance.US launched, Binance captured 60 percent of the legitimate cryptocurrency trading volume, its highest share of the global market since March 2019.

She started her career in 2011, being firstly a Foreign Exchange Analyst in Hong Kong and later in London at Morgan Stanley. From 2016 to 2017, she served as a Foreign Exchange Advisor at Silicon Valley Bank. From 2017 to 2019, Coley was Head of XRP Institutional Liquidity on the XRP Markets Team at Ripple.

Kiana Danial’s Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis

Trading versus the US dollar, Binance coin (BNB) has recently broken below the daily Ichimoku cloud. While this can be considered a bearish indication, we also have a bullish indication in the process. The BNB/USD has been struggling to break below the 14.80 support level.

Not only that, the pair may even be in the process of forming a Double Bottom bullish reversal chart pattern.

The future Ichimoku cloud remains bearish. With that, at this point, we are in a wait-and-see mode. If the $14 support level doesn’t hold, the pair may continue on its longer-term downtrend. Otherwise, if the Double Bottom pattern confirms on top of a bullish Ichimoku signal, the pair could start a brand new uptrend.

Catherine Coley Interview Timestamp

Here are some of Catherine Coley’s quotes during his interview with Invest Diva’s Kiana Danial.

• On why she’s so excited by crypto:

33:58 – ‘For me, it’s a huge equalizer.’

34:24 – ‘(The fact that) the technology of bitcoin itself is only ten years old puts us at a playing field that says we’ve all been present and in the same amount of time to learn and be able to engage, so there has been that equalizer that lets people say, if you’re after it and you want to learn more and execute on this, the sky’s the limit for you. (There) doesn’t have to be the bias that we’ve seen before.’

34:51 – ‘Also the great idea is that this technology – and our platform and other platforms similar – lets you and I live that global life that we’d always wanted to and not feel that pressure of financial burden. We can have our accounts, we can access them on the weekends, I can pay bills from my account on a Saturday…’

35:21 – ‘…all those things that you forget and calculate in have actually held us back in terms of what we can achieve. So, putting crypto in your pocket, being able to have your funds and your wealth mechanism really in the palm of your hand, is a huge change for how I see futures going forward. And that to me would unlock alot of… freedom for folks that have felt held behind, or burdened, or required to learn finance in order to pay for their lifestyle.’

• On the fees for binance.us, and how binance.us will survive while cutting fees:

27:34 – ‘…we’ve lowered the fees on all retail clients to be ten basis points or 0.1% of your trading notional.’27:57 – ‘If you’re looking at a historical background that’s how people have survived. But if you’re looking towards the future and saying that there are different revenue streams, then it’s not a worry of mine. I see trade fee compression being something that we will face inevitably. If we can welcome the future, then we can move on.’

• On if she tries to see things from a man’s or a women’s point of view:

20:06 – ‘I see through the eyes of… three people really. I see it as my nine-year-old self. Then I see it as my current-aged self. I see it as a current-aged person of mine like a male peer. And then I see it as my grandmother.

And I kind of make sure that anything we do, how does it register, how does it make sense? Are we throwing education components that would my nine-year-old self want to be me one day, am I growing current aptitude to allow for someone my age both male and female or the gender of their choice, to be able to expand their own personal capital and achieve their dreams within the next ten years, and am I making sure that my grandparents are going to be proud of the world that we’re going to be evolving?’

20:55 – ‘(This) might be my secret! Uh-oh, I’ve let it out.’

21:36 – ‘Maybe its a family value of mine, but you’ve got to… walk a mile in someone else’s shoes before you make a decision about where we’re going to go with things.

22:08 – ‘We’re here for the long haul. We’re in the area or time to actually have an impact on a financial societal change, and I certainly want that to address and welcome as many as possible, because its… given me so many opportunities, it can do the same for someone else.’

Catherine Coley on Women And Money (WAM)

WAM was launched after the three of us attended the Watermark conference together and realized our reactions were not felt in isolation. As then colleagues, we acted on an early vision of wanting to educate each other around financial freedom and making sure we were getting the most growth out of the money we earned while growing our network of financial feminists (inspired by Sallie Krawcheck).

What do you think of Catherine Coley’s personal story, journey, and her mission to change the financial world?

This article was originally published on InvestDiva.com.

