Cathedra Bitcoin Shares Now Trading on OTCQB

November 19, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc (TSE:CBIT) has released an update.

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. has begun trading its shares on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol CBTTF, aiming to increase visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors. The company continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and is preparing for a major U.S. stock exchange listing in 2025.

