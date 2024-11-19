Cathedra Bitcoin Shares Now Trading on OTCQB

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc (TSE:CBIT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. has begun trading its shares on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol CBTTF, aiming to increase visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors. The company continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and is preparing for a major U.S. stock exchange listing in 2025.

For further insights into TSE:CBIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.