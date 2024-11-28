News & Insights

Cathedra Bitcoin Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

November 28, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc (TSE:CBIT) has released an update.

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. reported a 20% increase in Q3 2024 revenues, reaching C$5.9 million, following strategic mergers and partnerships in the bitcoin mining sector. The company enhanced its data center operations and entered new profit-sharing agreements to bolster its bitcoin exposure. Cathedra also completed construction of a major data center and resumed trading on the OTCQB Venture Market.

