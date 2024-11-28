Cathedra Bitcoin Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc (TSE:CBIT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. reported a 20% increase in Q3 2024 revenues, reaching C$5.9 million, following strategic mergers and partnerships in the bitcoin mining sector. The company enhanced its data center operations and entered new profit-sharing agreements to bolster its bitcoin exposure. Cathedra also completed construction of a major data center and resumed trading on the OTCQB Venture Market.
For further insights into TSE:CBIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.