Cathay’s outgoing boss can flash half-decent card

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cathay Pacific’s new boss has reason for optimism. Hong Kong’s embattled flag carrier on Wednesday announced Ronald Lam, its chief customer and commercial officer, will take over from Augustus Tang. The outgoing chief executive can flash a half-decent report card.

Tang’s over three-year tenure has been filled with turbulence. He navigated the Air China- and Swire Pacific-backed company through backlash from Beijing after employees took part in the 2019 Hong Kong protests. Then the Covid-19 pandemic crippled air travel.

The $6 billion airline has seen a modest rebound of travellers since Hong Kong dropped hotel quarantine requirements. Still, passenger flight capacity is at 16% of pre-pandemic levels. Cathay has survived thanks to aggressive cost-cutting and a $5 billion bailout. On some measures, it has outperformed.

Since Tang’s appointment in August 2019, Cathay has logged a negative total return of 16%. That’s in line with $11 billion Singapore Airlines, and significantly better than the 30% negative return of the local Hang Seng Index. Lam’s success will hinge on Hong Kong’s Covid policies and whether he can hire enough staff. He might do well, even if times are tough. (By Thomas Shum)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Disney will solve its Netflix problem

Primark’s price freeze is risky inflation gambit

Japan baulks at U.S. car credits

Starbucks waits stubbornly in China queue

Uniper’s gory details point to bigger German bill

(Editing by Una Galani and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.