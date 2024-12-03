News & Insights

Stocks
CPCAF

Cathay Pacific’s Upcoming Board Meeting and Dividend Plans

December 03, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cathay Pacific Airways (HK:0293) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cathay Pacific Airways is preparing for a board meeting on March 12, 2025, where the company will announce its annual results for 2024 and discuss a second interim dividend. During this period, directors are restricted from trading company securities. This announcement may pique the interest of investors looking for potential dividend opportunities.

For further insights into HK:0293 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPCAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.