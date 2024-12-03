Cathay Pacific’s Upcoming Board Meeting and Dividend Plans

Cathay Pacific Airways (HK:0293) has released an update.

Cathay Pacific Airways is preparing for a board meeting on March 12, 2025, where the company will announce its annual results for 2024 and discuss a second interim dividend. During this period, directors are restricted from trading company securities. This announcement may pique the interest of investors looking for potential dividend opportunities.

