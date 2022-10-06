Cathay Pacific union warns of higher fares caused by fewer staff

Adds details of capacity plans, layover rules

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK faces unprecedented staffing and training shortages that will keep airfares high and threaten Hong Kong's resumption of its role as a global aviation hub, a pilots' union said on Thursday.

"Cathay Pacific ... is currently facing unprecedented staffing and training shortages," the Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association (HKAOA) said.

A record number of resignations by the company's most experienced pilots leaves the airline unprepared to fully resume operations and failing to meet resurgent demand, it added in a statement.

Cathay did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, the airline said it expected to reach a third of pre-pandemic passenger capacity by year-end, exceeding its previous estimate of a quarter, after crew quarantine rules were eased.

Pilot attrition has been higher than normal after more than two years of onerous quarantine norms, combined with permanent pay cuts of as much as 58%.

Until the global financial hub relaxed COVID-19 curbs on Tuesday, Cathay crew on layovers overseas had to keep to their hotel rooms.

They must still wear masks on layovers except while eating and drinking and must avoid mass gatherings or crowded places, such as bars.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue and Clarence Fernandez)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.