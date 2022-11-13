Cathay Pacific to reach 70% of pre-pandemic capacity by end-2023

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK said on Monday it expected to operate 70% of its pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity by the end of 2023, up from a planned 33% by the end of 2022.

The airline forecast it would make a full return to pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity by the end of 2024.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

