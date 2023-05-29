News & Insights

Cathay Pacific to order Boeing 777-8F freighter -sources

May 29, 2023 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific 0293.HK is close to placing an order for Boeing BA.N 777-8F freighters as the Hong Kong carrier embarks on the partial renewal of a fleet of 747 cargo jets, industry sources said on Monday.

The selection follows a competition for around half a dozen aircraft between the cargo version of Boeing's 777X jetliner family and the Airbus AIR.PA A350F freighter, they said.

A Boeing spokesperson declined to comment. Cathay Pacific did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

