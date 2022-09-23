Cathay Pacific to increase flight frequencies after Hong Kong eases quarantine restrictions

HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK on Friday said it plans to add more than 200 pairs of passenger flights in October to both regional and long-haul destinations.

The announcement came after Hong Kong government said to scrap its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals from Sept. 26.

"While we will continue to add back more flights as quickly as is feasible, it will take time to rebuild our capacity gradually," Cathay said in a statement.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; editing by Jason Neely)

