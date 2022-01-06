Cathay Pacific to further reduce passenger flights amid COVID restrictions

HONG KONG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways 0293.HK said on Thursday it will further reduce passenger flights until the end of March, as the city tightens coronavirus restrictions.

