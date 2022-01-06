Commodities

Cathay Pacific to further reduce passenger flights amid COVID restrictions

Anne Marie Roantree Reuters
HONG KONG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways 0293.HK said on Thursday it will further reduce passenger flights until the end of March, as the city tightens coronavirus restrictions.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

