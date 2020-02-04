Companies

Cathay Pacific to cut global capacity by 30% amid coronavirus epidemic

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

(Fixes typo in lead) SYDNEY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut 30% of its global capacity over the short-term, including 90% of capacity to mainland China as it grapples with a sharp fall in demand due to the coronavirus epidemic, its CEO said on Tuesday. "We will monitor the situation closely and adjust accordingly," Cathay Chief Executive August Tang said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters. The South China Morning Post first reported the planned capacity cuts. (Reporting by Jamie Freed, editing by Louise Heavens) ((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8174;)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/CATHAY PACIFIC (CORRECTED)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

