Cathay Pacific to cut 5,900 jobs, end Cathay Dragon brand due to pandemic

Jamie Freed Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SYDNEY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK said on Wednesday it would cut 5,900 jobs and end its regional Cathay Dragon brand as it grapples with a plunge in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

The restructuring will cost HK$2.2 billion ($283.9 million) and the airline will also seek changes in conditions in its contracts with cabin crew and pilots, the airline told the stock exchange.

Overall, it will cut 8,500 positions, or 24% of its normal headcount, but that includes 2,600 roles currently unfilled due to cost reduction initiatives, Cathay said.

($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)

