Cathay Pacific to cut 2020 capacity by 1.4% -memo

Jamie Freed Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut capacity by 1.4% next year, reversing an earlier plan for a boost of 3.1%, because of a challenging business outlook, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

"Put another way, rather than growing our airline in 2020, for the first time in a long time, our airline will reduce in size," it said in the memo.

A Cathay representative said it had no comment.

