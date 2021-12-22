Companies

Cathay Pacific to cancel some passenger flights in Jan. amid tougher curbs

Contributor
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lam Yik

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will cancel some passenger flights in January due to operational and travel curbs at a time when the Asian financial centre has tightened quarantine requirements, the airline said on Wednesday.

"The new consolidated schedule will result in several flight cancellations," the company said in a website notice, without giving details.

The carrier did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the affected routes.

