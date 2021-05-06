Cathay Pacific tests investor appetite for first U.S. dollar bond in 25 years

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG, May 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK is considering issuing its first U.S. dollar bond in nearly 25 years, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The COVID-19 pandemic-ravaged airline will begin speaking to investors on Thursday to determine if a deal goes ahead for a U.S. dollar Reg S bond, which means the debt cannot be sold to U.S.-based investors.

The size of the issue is yet to be determined and will be set based on the demand for the bonds, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A final decision would be made on the issuance 'subject to market conditions', according to the term sheet.

"We continue to explore capital-financing opportunities if suitable market conditions arise," Cathay said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The airline contemplated a U.S. dollar debt deal in 2019 - which would have been its first since 1996 – at the peak of the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong but put it on hold because of the price demanded by investors.

Cathay shares fell 2.6% in Hong Kong trading on Thursday morning to HK$6.50, compared to the recent peak of HK$7.89 on March 18. The broader Hong Kong stock market .HSI was flat.

The carrier has traditionally issued nearly all of its debt in Hong Kong dollars.

In January it issued HK$6.74 billion ($869.51 million) of convertible bonds in Hong Kong dollars to shore up liquidity which prompted its shares to record their worst daily decline in more than 12 years. .

Cathay said in March it was focused on preserving cash after posting a record annual loss of HK$21.65 billion, caused by a travel downturn, restructuring costs and fleet writedowns.

Its passenger numbers fell by 98.7% compared with a year earlier, though cargo carriage was down by a smaller 32.3%.

Cathay shareshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3tseb2p

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.