Companies

Cathay Pacific shuns some employment subsidies, raising job cut prospects

Contributor
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Friday it would not apply for further government employment subsidies for its main business units, freeing up its ability to cut jobs at Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon.

SYDNEY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK said on Friday it would not apply for further government employment subsidies for its main business units, freeing up its ability to cut jobs at Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon.

It has, however, applied for the support for budget carrier HK Express, Air Hong Kong, Cargo Terminal, Hong Kong Airport Service and Cathay Pacific Catering Services, the airline said in a statement.

Cathay, which received a $5 billion rescue package led by the Hong Kong government, has so far refrained from large-scale job cuts but has warned it is reviewing all aspects of its business model with the results expected in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    Sep 1, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular