Cathay Pacific sees passenger capacity at 25% of pre-COVID levels by year-end

July 15 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways 0293.HK expects its passenger capacity to approach up to 25% of pre-pandemic levels by year-end and is now targeting a positive cash flow position, it said on Friday.

The airline, Hong Kong's flag carrier, had operated at 11% of pre-pandemic passenger capacity last month as some of the strictest COVID-19 regulations in the world outside mainland China slammed travel to the financial hub.

While the city suspended a rule that banned flights for bringing in passengers infected with COVID-19 earlier in July, all arrivals into Hong Kong are still mandated to do one week of hotel quarantine and comply with frequent testing orders.

Cathay also said it expects cargo capacity to near 65% of pre-pandemic levels by end of 2022, compared with about 56% in June.

"We expect that the anticipated capacity increases will continue to have a positive impact on our monthly operating cash burn," the airline said in a statement.

In May, Cathay had said it expects cash burn to be under HK$500 million ($63.70 million) a month for the next few months.

Rival Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI said earlier this month it expects passenger capacity to reach about 81% of pre-pandemic levels by December.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.