Commodities

Cathay Pacific sees passenger capacity at 25% of pre-COVID levels by year-end

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Cathay Pacific Airways expects its passenger capacity to approach up to 25% of pre-pandemic levels by year-end and is now targeting a positive cash flow position, it said on Friday.

July 15 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways 0293.HK expects its passenger capacity to approach up to 25% of pre-pandemic levels by year-end and is now targeting a positive cash flow position, it said on Friday.

The airline, Hong Kong's flag carrier, had operated at 11% of pre-pandemic passenger capacity last month as some of the strictest COVID-19 regulations in the world outside mainland China slammed travel to the financial hub.

While the city suspended a rule that banned flights for bringing in passengers infected with COVID-19 earlier in July, all arrivals into Hong Kong are still mandated to do one week of hotel quarantine and comply with frequent testing orders.

Cathay also said it expects cargo capacity to near 65% of pre-pandemic levels by end of 2022, compared with about 56% in June.

"We expect that the anticipated capacity increases will continue to have a positive impact on our monthly operating cash burn," the airline said in a statement.

In May, Cathay had said it expects cash burn to be under HK$500 million ($63.70 million) a month for the next few months.

Rival Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI said earlier this month it expects passenger capacity to reach about 81% of pre-pandemic levels by December.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular