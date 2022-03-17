Cathay Pacific says not routing flights through Russian airspace

March 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK said on Thursday it was not routing flights through Russia's airspace, joining a growing number of Asian airlines avoiding the area after the invasion of Ukraine despite longer flight times.

"We regularly review our flight routings internally and also with information provided by external parties," Cathay said in a statement to Reuters. "We are currently not flying through Russian airspace."

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com

