Cathay Pacific Reports Strong Passenger and Cargo Growth

October 22, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

Cathay Pacific Airways (HK:0293) has released an update.

Cathay Pacific reported a substantial rise in passenger and cargo figures for September 2024, with passenger numbers increasing by 17.8% and cargo tonnage by 10.9% compared to the previous year. The airline noted a total of over 21 million passengers carried in the first nine months of 2024, highlighting strong demand during peak travel periods. Despite a slight decrease in load factors, the overall growth in available seat and cargo tonne kilometres indicates robust operational expansion.

