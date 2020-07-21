Cathay Pacific reaches deal for Airbus delivery delays, in advanced talks with Boeing

Companies
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it had reached agreement with Airbus SE to delay the delivery of A350s and A321neos and was in advanced talks with Boeing Co about deferring its 777-9 orders.

The airline said the A350s due to arrive in 2020 and 2021 were now scheduled for 2020-2023 and A321neos expected from 2020-2023 would arrive from 2020-2025. It did not provide further details of the number expected each year.

"This deferral of deliveries is expected to produce cash savings to the Cathay Pacific Group in the short to medium term," it said in a prospectus for its HK$11.7 billion ($1.51 billion) rights issue lodged with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

