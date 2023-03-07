Commodities

Cathay Pacific posts wider $834 mln loss in 2022, upbeat on outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Lam Yik

March 07, 2023 — 11:56 pm EST

Written by Anne Marie Roantree and Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK reported on Wednesday an annual loss of HK$6.55 billion ($834.4 million) for 2022, wider than the previous year's loss, but was positive about the outlook now that quarantine is no longer required.

In January, the airline forecast a loss of between HK$6.4 billion and HK$7 billion for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 after facing tough pandemic-related rules during the period.

Analysts had expected an average annual loss of HK$4.4 billion, according to Refinitiv data. They forecast a HK$3.9 billion profit for this year now that Hong Kong and mainland China have ended border restrictions.

"We were very encouraged to see a bright light at the end of the tunnel in the second half of 2022, and the positive momentum has continued into 2023," Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam said in a statement.

"After three brutal years of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have finally entered into a new exciting phase, in which we will rebuild Cathay Pacific for Hong Kong," Lam added.

Cathay was badly hit by COVID-related flight cancellations, border closures and strict quarantine measures for crew during the pandemic, resulting in drastic headcount reductions.

Cathay said it was operating about one-third of pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity by December and ended the year operating passenger flights to 58 destinations, double the 29 destinations the airline flew to in January 2022.

($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((annemarie.roantree@thomsonreuters.com; +852 97387151; Reuters Messaging: annemarie.roantree.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.