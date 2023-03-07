Commodities

Cathay Pacific posts wider $834 mln loss in 2022, upbeat on outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Lam Yik

March 07, 2023 — 11:13 pm EST

Written by Anne Marie Roantree and Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK reported on Wednesday a loss of HK$6.55 billion ($834.42 million) for 2022, wider than the previous year's HK$5.53 billion loss, but was positive about the outlook, now that quarantining is no longer required.

In January, the airline forecast a loss of between HK$6.4 billion and HK$7 billion ($815 million to $892 million) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 after facing tough pandemic-related rules during the period.

($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars)

