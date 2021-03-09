Cathay Pacific posts record $2.8 bln annual loss because of pandemic

Companies

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd reported on Wednesday a record annual loss of HK$21.65 billion ($2.79 billion), caused by a sharp downturn in travel associated with the pandemic, restructuring costs and fleet writedowns.

The 2020 loss compared with 2019 profit of HK$1.69 billion and was worse than an average forecast for a net loss of HK$19.9 billion by 13 analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Cathay had warned it expected the second-half loss to be "significantly higher" than the record first-half loss of HK$9.87 billion.

"Market conditions remain challenging and dynamic," Cathay Chairman Patrick Healy said in a statement. "All our cash preservation measures will continue unabated."

Cathay lacks a domestic market at a time when international borders are largely closed. In December, Cathay's passenger numbers fell by 98.7% compared with a year earlier, though cargo carriage was down by a smaller 32.3%.

Nearly 60% of its 2020 revenue of HK$47.9 billion was from its cargo operations, up from around 20% in 2019.

($1=7.7624 Hong Kong dollars)

