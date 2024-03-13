News & Insights

Cathay Pacific posts first annual profit in four years

March 13, 2024 — 12:11 am EDT

HONG KONG, March 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways 0293.HK reported on Wednesday a HK$9.79 billion ($1.25 billion) profit for 2023, its first annual profit in four years, and said it aims to reach 80% of its pre-pandemic passenger flights within the second quarter of this year.

Cathay is embarking on a massive recruitment drive as it recovers from the impact of COVID-19 which resulted in heavy losses for Hong Kong's flagship airline.

($1 = 7.8243 Hong Kong dollars)

