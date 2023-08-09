News & Insights

Commodities

Cathay Pacific posts $550 mln first-half profit, to repay Hong Kong government

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

August 09, 2023 — 12:28 am EDT

Written by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways 0293.HK reported on Wednesday a profit of HK$4.3 billion ($550.23 million) for the first half of 2023, its best interim results in more than a decade and a turnaround from losses in the last three years.

The company also said it would buy back 50% of the HK$19.5 billion of preference shares held by the Hong Kong government by the end of 2023, and the remainder by the end of July 2024 subject to completion of a proposed capital reduction and business conditions at the time.

Cathay issued the shares in 2020 as part of a HK$39 billion rescue package that shored up its finances after travel demand collapsed during the pandemic.

($1 = 7.8149 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.