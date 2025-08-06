Cathay Pacific Orders 14 More Boeing 777-9 Passenger Jets

(RTTNews) - Aerospace company The Boeing Company (BA) and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (CPCAY) on Wednesday announced that the Hong Kong-based carrier is ordering 14 more 777-9 passenger jets, bringing its order book to 35 of the twin-engine airplanes.

Designed to reduce fuel use and emissions on average by 20 percent and noise by 40 percent compared to the airplanes it replaces, the 777-9 is expected to enable Cathay Pacific to efficiently meet growing air travel demand across key global markets.

Cathay Pacific has grown its global network with the Boeing 777 family over the past 30 years. The order would make Cathay Pacific the largest 777-9 operator in the Asia Pacific.

With a range of 7,295 nautical miles or 13,510 km, the 777-9 would allow Cathay Pacific to connect passengers directly between Hong Kong and its global long-haul destinations.

