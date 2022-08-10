Cathay Pacific narrows first-half loss as passenger numbers rise

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK posted on Wednesday a first-half loss of HK$5 billion ($637 million), narrowing from the prior year's HK$7.57 billion, as easing quarantine rules boosted passenger numbers.

The airline said in June it expected a lower first-half loss than the prior year, though it warned the figure would still be "substantial".

($1 = 7.8495 Hong Kong dollars)

